Nieuwe Instagram-obsessie: Every Outfit On Sex and the City

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK. With outfits like this, it's a miracle that Miranda got laid at all. That said, this look is so awkward that it's actually kind of cool & contemporary in a J.W. Anderson / Joe McKenna sort of way. (S2/EP14) #MirandaHobbes #BucketHat #Vetements

Een foto die is geplaatst door Every outfit on Sex & the City (@everyoutfitonsatc) op 11 Jul 2016 om 8:03 PDT