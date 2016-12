Verlichting voor die donkere dagen met kerst via Philips Hue

Inspired by @haarkon_ my plant family portrait finally happened! It took me and the Mr. over two hours to move all the plants around, some of them got so big! We decided to make it just an annualy thing. Taking pictures and finding the right lighting for the studio wasn't easy, the light was either to warm and cosy or bright and cold. So I joined forces with @philipshue for the perfect solution, the Hue. You can set the right ambiance for any moment with a range of beautiful, natural white light from cool energizing daylight to relaxing warm white light. It did wonders on a grey day like today! #studiohearhear #urbanjungle #hueyourhome #interiorrewilding

A photo posted by Rena // Hear Hear (@studiohearhear) on Dec 12, 2016 at 12:26pm PST